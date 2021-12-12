Rubina Dilaik is one of the most famous actresses in the Indian TV industry. She is greatly known for her part in shows such as Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Choti Bahu, Namak Issk Ka and many more. The actress recently had revealed how she was cheated in her early days in the industry.

The actress has gone candid about the horrific incident revealing what had taken place. Check it out below.

While having a conversation with Bollywood Bubble, Rubina Dilaik talked about how in 2011, when she was getting settled in the industry and her payments were pending for months. The actress claimed that it was after 9 months that she could get in touch with the producer to know what was the matter. She was then informed by the producers that the production house claimed records of delayed shoots which was the reason behind her not getting paid.

At the time Rubina Dilaik was handed the records, the amount she was to be paid was ₹16 lakhs. Talking about the ordeal, she said, “My uplinks were worth ₹16 lakhs, in 2011. And honestly, none of the events was true. There were nine such events that were written,” she stated. The actress also talked about a horrific incident on Madh Island where an insect bit her which resulted in her getting a fever for 2-3 hours. The actress said “That event was written in the ledger and the money that was deducted for that two hours of delay of the shoot was almost ₹1.45 lakhs. So I have paid all of that out of my pocket.”

Rubina also added, “I was devastated. I had to sell off my house. My very own house in the city of dreams. I had two houses at that point in time, I had to sell them off because I was way behind my commitments. I was way behind my EMIs. I sold off my car. From then I decided, no Mercedes and BMWs, it’s okay. I don’t want to live in uncertainty, insecurity, and constant anxiety.”

No wonder Rubina is so strong after tackling such rough times!

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik was last seen in her comeback on Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

