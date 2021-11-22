Rubina Dilaik is a social media queen and never misses a chance to steal the limelight with her cute pictures and videos. Now, the Shakti actress has put out a strong message on her Instagram handle for ‘Pseudo fans’ trying to shame her for the weight gain and has been sending her hate emails and messages. Scroll below to read the scoop!

Rubina is really active on Instagram and often treats her fans with a glimpse of her personal and professional life.

Off late, Rubina Dilaik has been getting hate messages from fans and trolls for putting on body weight. Slamming the same on social media, the beauty put out a strong message for ‘pseudo fans’.

Rubina Dilaik shared her pictures with a bold caption that read, “Dear well Wishers/ PSEUDO FANS, I am observing that my weight gain is bothering you! You are relentlessly sending hate mails and messages, you don’t see my worth if I don’t hire a PR or if I don’t tip paps for spotting … you are threatening to leave fandoms coz I am fat now, I don’t wear good (designer) clothes and I am not working hard to get BIG projects …. Well, I am indeed disappointed that, FOR YOU my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work ….. But I have a GOOD NEWS for you all…. ITS MY LIFE and it has phases, and you too are a phase of my life! 😊🙏🏼……PS:- I respect my fans, so don’t call yourself my FAN !”

Very well said, Rubina! Way to go girl.

What are your thoughts on Rubina Dilaik slamming the pseudo fan clubs on social media? Tell us in the comments below.

