‘Ek Deewaana Tha’ actress Donal Bisht, who was seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 15, got a lot of support from fans after her eviction from the show. During the recent press conference, the media questioned Tejasswi Prakash for making a big hue and crying in the kitchen when Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal were having a normal conversation with her.

Netizens also slammed Tejasswi and connected the scenario with the Donal Bisht incident where a similar issue had taken place and Teju spoke to her in an arrogant way. This had left the latter quite emotional.

“Tejasswi who had claimed that Donal apparently cried for no reason, got her ‘karma’,” wrote a Twitter user. Another Bigg Boss 15 fan tweeted tagging Tejasswi Prakash and said: “Sorry not sorry for your fake tear. No one’s gonna sympathise with you for the tears you shed in the kitchen. As you did exactly that to @DonalBisht and many more.”

The context of all the tweets remained the same wherein everyone claimed Tejasswi Prakash got the same as she did with Donal Bisht.

