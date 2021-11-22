Bigg Boss 15 took a recent twist this weekend when host Salman Khan announced that three new contestants will be entering the reality show as wildcard contestants. For those who do not know, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, and Abhijit Bichukale are all set to enter the show, and below is what she had to say.

Advertisement

In a recent interaction, Devoleena got candid about many things, including what she thinks of the current BB15 contestants, who she thinks has a chance of winning, the fake one, and lots more. Just to refresh your memory, Ms. Bhattacharjee has earlier participated in Bigg Boss 13 and substituted for Eijaz Khan in Bigg Boss 14.

Advertisement

While interacting with SpotboyE recently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee spoke about entering Bigg Boss 15 as a wildcard contestant. Talking about entering a show for the third time, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress said, “I am really happy to be again on this show but at the same time I am nervous as well. This time, I will give my 100% to win the show.”

During the same conversation, Devoleena Bhattacharjee also spoke about the other contestants and what she thinks of them. Talking about Pratik, the ‘bahu-turned-babe’ said he’s a very strong player and has the qualities to win Bigg Boss 15. She said, “I think Pratik Sehajpal is playing really well and has a fair chance of winning the show. I like his game. But now, that I am entering the show may be mai apni favourite ban jau.”

The same conversation also saw Devoleena call Bigg Boss 15’s Vishal Kotian the “most undeserving contestant” on the show. While talking about which contestant she thinks is fake or not bringing his/her true identity to the fore, she stated, “I cannot say who is fake as I don’t know anyone personally. But I know that Tejasswi Prakash is somewhat like this only. She is controlling, freaking kind, a bit possessive, and she is also obsessed. She is not fake she is exactly like this. I think more than fakeness, housemates do many forceful things. Neha Bhasin and Praik Sehajpal’s fights look forceful to me.”

She further also spoke about Karan Kundrra’s game on the show. Devoleena Bhattacharjee said, “Karan is not contributing enough to the show. He needs to pull up his socks. I appreciate the emotional side of him but for the game, he needs to up his game. I feel he is quite emotional at the moment. But Karan should try to show other shades of his personality as well.”

Let us know what you think of the new Bigg Boss 15 wildcard contestant in the comments below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 12 Winner Dipika Kakar’s Husband Accused Of Treating Her Like A Maid; Actress Replies, “Get Lost, Don’t Need Your Concern”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube