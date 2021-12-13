When Amitabh Bachchan starrer Zanjeer was released in the year 1973, everyone saw Big B’s different avatar and since then he has been given the title, ‘Angry Young Man.’ However, in real life, the Piku star is considered a soft-spoken and calm person, but in 1977 when the megastar was shooting for Ganga Ki Saugand he lost his cool at a man and the reason was Rekha.

Advertisement

The two were considered as the perfect couple of B-Town as they often made headlines over their fondness for each other. However, due to some reason, the two broke up and AB was later married to his Sholay co-star, Jaya Bachchan.

Advertisement

Although Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha never spoke about their alleged relationship, an incident on the sets of Ganga Ki Saugand became the talk of the town. According to Rekha’s biography by Yasser Usman titled Rekha – The Untold Story, “In 1977 Sultan Ahmad’s dacoit flick, Ganga Ki Saugand, was being filmed near Jaipur. During an outdoor shoot, a huge crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the stars.”

“But, one man in the crowd kept passing lewd remarks at Rekha. Despite repeated warnings, his nastiness continued. Amitabh Bachchan, known for his composure, is said to have lost his cool and beat up the man.”

The book further specified, “This started a gossip wildfire. Film magazines played up the incident and speculated about why ‘the classy and sophisticated Amitabh’ would get into a fistfight for Rekha. What was going on? What started as hushed murmurs about a romance between them got amplified and the rumours mills went into overdrive.”

The news grabbed the nation’s attention, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha were again on the news for their alleged affair but still, the two decided to stay quiet. By the next day, the news was printed in every newspaper and magazine.

Must Read: Dhanush Wants To Share Screen Space With A Famous Bollywood Actor After Atrangi Re – Deets Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube