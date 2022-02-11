Shark Tank India has become the talk of the town! The America reality show’s Indian spin-off has been in the news ever since it aired its first episode on Sony TV. The reality show saw entrepreneurs Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal as the judges aka Sharks, who would give guidance in return for equity from budding entrepreneurs.

As the show continues to make headlines for interesting reasons, Sharks have been going places for their interviews and their appearances. One such place was The Kapil Sharma Show. The judges, Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal recently appeared on TKSS. After their appearance, the sharks took to their respective social media accounts to shares some pics from the sets of the comedy show. Before we see that, do you know Lenskart co-founder Peyush Bansal thought that Kapil Sharma wasn’t funny anymore? Read below for the scoop!

Peyush Bansal joined comedian Rohan Joshi for his YouTube live that also featured Tanmay Bhat. During his presence, Peyush opened up about his appearance on The Kapil Sharma show and revealed what he used to think about the comedian Kapil Sharma before going on his show.

He told Joshi, “He’s hilarious. My jaws, they were hurting. It was so cold on set. And on top of that, Kapil kept making us laugh. Beyond a point, I couldn’t resist, I was tired. He made us laugh for three hours, three hours non-stop. And I wasn’t… Usually, I had started feeling Kapil Sharma is not that funny anymore, but it was hilarious.” Meanwhile, Shark Tank India’s one of the sharks Ashneer Grover and Namita Thapar have become memers’ favourite. Their dialogues like, “yeh sab doglapan hai” and “I am out” have taken social media by storm.

