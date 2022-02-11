Bigg Boss contestants appearing on Khatron Ke Khiladi and wise-versa is not something new. These two shows have several shared contestants like Tejasswi Prakash, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tamboli, so will Bigg Boss 15 finalist Nishant Bhatt join the list?

Advertisement

In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi a couple of days ago, we asked the choreographer if he was open to participating in the stunt-based reality show, that also sees contestants coming face-to-face with creatures like snakes, rats, bugs, scorpions and more. Read on to know what he has to say.

Advertisement

On being quizzed if he is open to participating in stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nishant Bhat said it’s just a couple of days he is out and currently has a lot to do. The Bigg Boss 15 finalist added, “Jitne bhi calls aur offers aur cheezen aayi hai abhi – kaam ke hisaab se, bahot exciting hai. Rahi baat Khatron ki… Dekho maine Bigg Boss humesha se karna that woh maine Bigg Boss kar liya. Ab jab Khatron ke poochenge, aur jab hoga, tab main decide karunga ki karna hai ya nahi.”

So why is the decision to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi tentative for Nishant Bhat? The Bigg Boss 15 finalist said, “Chipkali yeh sab mujhse hota nahi. Aap mujhe jhagda karne bolo, dance karne bolo, entertain karne bolo, yeh saap-waap…” Adding that he was tagged as being a snake the entire season, Nishant says. “Mere se toh hoga nahi. So I don’t know, but agar yeh cheez hoti hai na…”

Stating that he wants to take it slow at the moment – when sorting out what to do next professionally, Nishant said that he’s asked all approaching to contact him at least 15 days later.

On being further asked about whether being a dancer is beneficial when it comes to performing on a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nishant said, “100% stunts aur yeh sare cheezo mein mai aacha rahunga agar maine who show kiya toh. A dancer’s reflexes are stronger as we do aerial acts and all that involve the use of harnesses, so of course, it’s a plus.” So will this positive make him say yes to KKK? Well, he says that it all finally comes down to him not being able to deal with the creepy-crawlies like snakes, lizards, spiders, rats, flies, scorpions and more.

He added, “This (creepy-crawlies) is not my thing. Tum Bigg Boss mein mujhe jhagda karne bolo, kuch mudda uthane bolo mai kar dunga, par yeh saap-waap se meri toh band baj jayegi. Phir main kitna saap hu – joh log mujhe bolte hai – who sab ko pata chal jayega, aur mujhe kuch nahi dhikhana hai kissi ko.”

For more news, updates and exclusives from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Prince Narula Explains How MTV Roadies Won’t Be The Same Without Rannvijay Singha: “No Offense To Sonu Sood But…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube