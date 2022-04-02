One should not meddle with Kashmera Shah because the war is never-ending. We recently saw her ugly spat with Govinda’s wife Sunita. Now, the former Bigg Boss contestant is making a lot of noise over her war of words with OTT contestant Urfi Javed. Scroll below for details as the drama continues.

For the unversed, it all began as Kashmera said that Urfi is only famous on Instagram. Reacting to the same, the BB OTT contestant replied, “Aap ne jo statements bole hai koi valid point toh likho yaar ki ‘I am famous on Instagram and not in real life’. Aap toh dono mein (famous) nahi ho, kya faida?”

As expected, Kashmera Shah is not holding herself back as she spoke to the paparazzi and made some harsh statements against Urfi Javed. From attacking her education to airport diaries, Krushna Abhishek’s wife has left nothing at all!

Kashmera Shah said, “Main Urfi ko jaanti hoon because I think she is famous on Instagram. Yeh wahi ladki hai na jisko kuch din pehle ek watchman ne nikala tha, building mein aane se mana kiya tha, nai sorry road pe khade rehne se mana kiya tha. Mujhe uske liye kaafi bura laga tha. Isliye main Beti Bachao Beti Padhao bolti rehti hoon, educated hote toh unhe yeh bhi pata hota ke main kaun hoon. Anyway all the best.”

Just not that, Kashmera added, “Urfi ko aur ek message dena mera ke airport pe ticket leke jaya karo. Waha jao photo leke wapis gaadi mein baithke jao doesn’t look good. Anyway, she is right, India mein bahot saare log hai jinke paas phone nahi hai aur woh mujhe jaante hai, filmein karti hu na aur actually Rani Mukerji bhi Instagram pe nahi hai toh woh bhi famous nahi hai kya.”

Check out the viral video below:

Well, let’s wait and watch how Urfi Javed reacts to the recent war of words.

