‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ actor Manek Bedi is seen playing a character with extreme negative shades in the show.

Advertisement

Manek calls it challenging as he had mostly taken up positive roles.

Advertisement

Elaborating on his role of Harshvardhan Oberoi, Manek Bedi mentions: “Harshvardhan Oberoi’s character is a very strong entity who possibly turned out this way due to his mother or father’s presence or ideologies, or manner of raising him as a child.”

On the challenges he faced while playing this role, Manek Bedi shares: “Harshvardhan is extremely harsh in his reactions and ways of thinking, and it often gets tough to essay the role on

screen due to his extreme mannerisms or the way in which he treats other characters on the show.”

Playing this role is more challenging for Manek as he is completely opposite to his on-screen role.

“I personally am the complete opposite of Harshvardhan – throughout my life, I have personally idolized every woman who has been important to me, be it my mother or sister. They have practically raised me, and I owe a lot to them. I believe that both men and women have their own separate roles assigned to them by society, and they should uphold the same. Often, while I act in rough scenes with my co-star, I do make it a point to apologize profusely after a scene where I’m asked to be rude to her,” Manek Bedie adds.

“Although the part is heavy, it is the writers’ and producer’s vision being brought to life and I personally believe that we owe it to the story and the channel’s idea of the story to do justice to the roles assigned to us,”Manek Bedi concludes.

‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye‘ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Must Read: Urfi Javed Lashes Out At Designer Farah Khan Ali After She Called Her Dressing ‘Distasteful’; Says, “You Subtly Sl*t Shamed Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube