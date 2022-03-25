‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ actress Vidhi Pandya reminisces her first makeover for the show.

Vidhi, who plays the role of Saumya on the show, recalls how she was nervous before going for first look test.

Vidhi Pandya says: “I remember being extremely nervous before my first look test. I underwent a complete makeover and experienced moments of hesitance. But when I looked at my new avatar in the mirror, it left me awestruck.”

The actress is also known for her recent stint in ‘Bigg Boss 15‘. She emphasises that makeover should also be a personal choice.

“I believe that one can only enjoy their makeover only if they desire, and not if someone wants them to change how they look. We should never let anyone dictate our choices, and our decisions should only go the way we want them to,” Vidhi Pandya adds.

Vidhi said: “I remember my early days starting out as an actor. As a budding professional in the media and entertainment space, there is a lot that one has to prove in order to sustain and be relevant.”

“My family has constantly supported me in my pursuits, and the day I received my first pay check, I celebrated my happiness with my family! It is because of them that I was able to turn my dreams into reality. Even though it was a small amount, it meant the world to me and seeing my parents smile added on to my win,” she shared giving credit to her family for all her success.

Vidhi Pandya is seen essaying the character of an aspiring and ambitious television writer Soumya Verma in the show. The actress shared how she relate to her on-screen character.

“While portraying the pay check scene in ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’, I felt that I could relate to the scene at a personal level. Right from Soumya’s wish to work for Oberoi Telefilms to receiving her first pay check, the emotions were real. It brought a huge smile on my face. I believe that there is no better feeling than to realise that you’ve made it on your own, and that the only way now, is forward,” Vidhi Pandya concluded.

‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

