Lock Upp is a recent web series that has been enjoying high viewership ever since it launched in February this year. The show features a bunch of controversial celebrities who are required to survive together with minimum utilities and luxuries. In the recent episodes, comedian Munawar Faruqui can be seen growing close to Anjali Arora and looks like Poonam Pandey will be seen calling the almost-couple out soon.

For the unversed, the show has been witnessing record viewership since the very first week and the numbers have been steady ever since. Fans seem to have chosen a bunch of favourite contestants as well and Munawar, Anjali, Shivam and Poonam seem to have a promising fan base so far. In a recent episode, Faruqui was questioned about having a wife outside the show and the conversation now dragged on when Poonam was ranting about being backstabbed by him and Anjali.

In a recent promo released by the channel, Poonam Pandey makes it clear that she is hurt by the react turn of events. Speaking about Anjali Arora’s rise to fame, Poonam said, “In two years, she made four reels during the Covid-19 pandemic and got famous. I don’t give a damn about that. My friendship for her was from my heart. May not give such a kind of a friend, even to my enemies.”

“She (Anjali) has a boyfriend and still she is doing all these things. At least I am not that cheap to use my friends to protect me.”, she added later.

Poonam Pandey further spoke about Munawar Faruqui being married and pointed out how he is romancing someone so much younger than him. “Aur yeh…Munawar. Usko bachata rehta hai. Apni shaadi chupa ke 21 saal ki ladki ko pata raha hai. Yeh fact hai (And this Munawar, he is hiding his marriage for a 21-year-old girl. This is a fact). It’s the truth and tereko atka ke rakha hai (You are hanging in between because of him).”

