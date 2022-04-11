Television actor Gurmeet Choudhary is well known for playing the role of Ram in Ramayan and Maan Singh Khurana in Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi. He also appeared in the psychological thriller and horror film, Khamoshiyan. The actor once spoke about his paranormal experience on a set. Scroll down to know more.

The actor is now making headlines for becoming a father. He and his wife Debina Bonnerjee earlier this month welcomed a beautiful baby daughter. The TV couple even uploaded a new video to give a glimpse of their baby’s nursery and it is now going viral.

As reported by ETimes, Gurmeet Choudhary once spoke about his hairstylist was behaving like she was possessed on the sets of the TV Show Ramayan. The entire experience was so horrifying that he could not forget it. The shoot was away from Mumbai in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Talking about it, Gurmeet said, “Many years ago, when I was shooting for Ramayan (TV show) with my wife Debina Bonnerjee in Vadodara, on the banks of the Narmada, our hairdresser was behaving like she was possessed. We were shooting at a shamshaan ghaat. My hairstylist suddenly started crying loudly, and after a while, she started laughing loudly and talking in Gujarati. She is from the south and has never spoken the Gujarati language. We asked her to stop, but she just could not. Eventually, we took her to the hotel and tried to calm her down. Even then, she did not stop shouting and crying out loudly. This happened in front of the entire unit and we still can’t forget the experience.”

Meanwhile, Gurmeet Choudhary is in a happy space as he recently became a father. Punar Vivaah: Zindagi Milegi Dobara actor Debina Bonnerjee got married in 2011. They announced the pregnancy in February 2022 and welcomed the baby on April 3. The couple shared the news of the baby’s arrival with their fans and followers on Instagram by posting a video that featured a glimpse of her little hand.

