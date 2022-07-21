Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa is currently leading the TRP charts. After the introduction of Choti Anu, the story took an interesting turn while the audience was also intrigued. However, the viewers are yet again disappointed after Anu gets scolded by Shah family after she failed to turn up for Kinjal’s hospital appointment. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

The show has kept the audience hooked to their TV screens ever since it went on air. Other than the storyline, the actors portraying the characters have also become fan favourites. Other than Rupali, the daily soap also features, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch and many more stars.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, in the recent track, Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) misses mom-to-be Kinjal’s doctor appointment after Choti Anu nearly escapes a major road accident. Although she couldn’t visit the hospital, but she later reached the Shah house. Upon reaching the house, Anu can be seen getting reprimanded by baa and Vanraj. Seeing this, Choti Anu gets angry and tells everyone about the incident that makes everyone cool down.

As usual, Anupamaa keeps her mouth shut, which is making netizens furious as they feel Rupali Ganguly’s character would have again apologised to the Baa or Vanraj. The MaAn fans are now demanding makers to let Anu open up more and want her to give a perfect reply to the Shah family.

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “Show must rename to #SuriShahs #Anupamaa Mtlb ek insan ko bar bar insult sehkar bhi kese apni insult abusers ko krne ka right de sakta h,” another wrote, “Its so sad to see Anu’s character being butchered. To be honest, her saying suri, running to her ex sasural is getting on nerves now. Instead of showing her stern, practical and speak the truth where required, she is shown submissive,” a third commented, “Aj #Anupamaa ka unwanted drama dekh k Aisa laga ki usse better tha Vanraj ko chikhte hue dekhna. Aj agar akele bhi Vanraj chilata to Bhi better tha Anu ko bechari dekhne se..”

The way this show is executed I am sorry to say even @TheRupali and @iamgauravkhanna also will not be able to get the audience anymore , I would rather qiah them to see do better projects. I am literally bored of #Anupamaa 's sources, sanskar, goodness and guilts. — 🌼Shweta🌼 (@SSA110205) July 21, 2022

Show must rename to #SuriShahs#Anupamaa

Mtlb ek insan ko bar bar insult sehkar bhi kese apni insult abusers ko krne ka right de sakta h

Stockholm syndrome is real@ketswalawalkar — शालिनी😊😊 (@SweetestGirl022) July 21, 2022

Its so sad to see Anu's character being butchered. To be honest, her saying suri, running to her ex sasural is getting on nerves now. Instead of showing her stern, practical and speak the truth where required, she is shown submissive. Really progression ! @KalraRomesh . — Apsara # Ladkewale❤ (@Apsara81367073) July 21, 2022

#Anupamaa

Anupama dying to say suri suri to vanraj but at the same time hesitant because she remembered Anujs warning tum kisiko sorry sorry nahi bologi thatswhy eyecontact so that vanraj can understand that Anupama is saying suri suri to vanraj isharo isharo mein — Kamala Shettigar (@ShettigarKamala) July 21, 2022

Aj #Anupamaa ka unwanted drama dekh k Aisa laga ki usse better tha Vanraj ko chikhte hue dekhna.

Aj agar akele bhi Vanraj chilata to Bhi better tha Anu ko bechari dekhne se..#MaAn to disappear hi ho gaya aj k episode se. — neha_1404 (@neha_140488) July 21, 2022

Adoption track and school admission track executed so well in #Waghlekiduniya and that too not with the main leads but in #Anupamaa its simply awful. — 🌼Shweta🌼 (@SSA110205) July 21, 2022

On the other hand, people are also getting angry after Anuj Kapadia (played by Gaurav Khanna) was missing from the episode in the last episode of Anupamaa.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show Fans, Assemble! Star Comedian & His Gang Is Coming Sooner Than Expected – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram