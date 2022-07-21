Uorfi Javed is raw with her opinions as well as her fashion sense. Even someone like Ranveer Singh is impressed with her clothing choices and ended up calling her the ‘fashion icon’ on Koffee With Karan Season 7. But a reporter ended up asking her if her revealing attires could create a bad influence on kids. Scroll below to know how she clapped back the trolls.

There’s a lot of debate around the kind of clothes that Uorfi wears. Recently, a huge controversy was stirred when Farah Ali Khan allegedly slut-shamed the Bigg Boss OTT actress over flaunting her b**bs and legs.

Uorfi Javed grabbed eyeballs yesterday as she pulled off a black see-through attire. While the upper half of the clothing was made of sheer black material with her breasts hidden with patches, one could see part of her b*tt partially from behind. She complemented her look with a low waist skirt that seemed to be attached to the attire.

Many were left with their eyes-popping as Uorfi Javed papped for the paparazzi. During the media interaction, a reporter asked her, “Aapke dressing sense ko leke kya kehna chahenge ki bache bigad nahi jayenge ye sab dekhenge toh?”

To this, Uorfi Javed blasted, “Acha Ramayan dekhke toh bache sudhar jaate hai? Mujhe dekhke bigad jayenge? P*rn ban nahi ho raha hai lekin mujhe ban karna hai. Waah! P*rn dekhke bache nahi bigadenge lekin mujhe dekhke bigad jayenge?”

Well, Uorfi Javed surely knows how to clap back at critics, doesn’t she?

Take a look at her controversial outfit from yesterday here:

