The Kapil Sharma Show has been our weekend dose of laughter, relieving us from all the stress. Sadly, the third season went off-air a few months back. It had Kapil and his rocking team including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lehri, Sumona Chakravarti along with judge Archana Puran Singh. Now, there’s one exciting update about the show and below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, the third season of the comedy show ended on 5th June. The last episode was graced by JugJugg Jeeyo actors- Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani. As expected the show ended with a bang with impressive numbers coming in. Thereafter, Kapil and the team flew to Vancouver, Canada, and the US for their shows. Ever since then, fans are demanding a new season from their beloved stand-up comedian.

Now seems like the wait is over as the report in India Today states that The Kapil Sharma Show is coming back sooner than expected. Yes, you read that right! It’s being said that the show’s fourth season will premiere on 3rd September. It is expected to replace Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman‘s India’s Laughter Challenge.

Well, this news is sure to make a day for all Kapil Sharma fans!

Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh, who currently judges ‘India’s Laughter Champion’, was asked if her new show could replace The Kapil Sharma Show. She said, “No show can replace TKSS. It is irreplaceable. Also, this show was always only meant to be on this slot for as long as TKSS is away on a break. It has already made its place in the hearts of fans because of its unique style of stand-up and a very solid comic base of its contestants, it is very different from TKSS which has its own die-hard loyal fan following which is unshakeable.” (via- IANS)

