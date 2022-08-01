A while ago, when Alia Bhatt returned from the UK, her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor had come to pick her up at the Mumbai airport which led to a meltdown among their fans. And why not, it was such a sweet gesture after the couple announced their pregnancy. Similarly now, Neha Kakkar arrived at the Mumbai airport and her husband Rohanpreet Singh had come to pick her up but this gesture of the couple didn’t go well with the netizens who slammed them for copying Alia and Ranbir.

Neha happens to be really popular on social media with over 70 million followers on Instagram. Not just that, the singer is also very active there and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life on the photo-sharing platform. Her social media PDA with hubby Rohan is often the talk of the town and fans just can’t get enough of these two lovebirds.

Now, Neha Kakkar arrived at the Mumbai airport and was seen wearing an all-black ensemble. The singer paired a black t-shirt with matching pants and white sneakers. She styled the look with sunglasses and a luxury bag.

Neha Kakkar also wore a face mask and kept her tresses open with a middle parting as she made her way to her husband Rohanpreet Singh’s car who had come to pick her up.

Take a look at their video below:

Reacting to their video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “This is so funny after Ranbir and Alia❤️copy cats.” Another user commented, “Lol nautanki just like alia Ranbir drama 👎” A third user commented, “Every couples in airport after alia and ranbir 😂😂😂😂🙌❤️”

What are your thoughts on netizens comparing Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s PDA with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor? Tell us in the space below.

