Neha Kakkar has come a long way as a singer and currently, she’s one of the top female artists in the country. Not just in India, her songs are also prominent among international audiences. The talented artist celebrates her Birthday today and we came across a video of Tony Kakkar shared on YouTube where he revealed that their parents wanted to abort Neha but couldn’t.

Before auditioning for Indian Idol’s second season, Neha started to perform from a very young age at religious events in her home city. She gained recognition after her song Second Hand Jawani from Cocktail went viral and since then she never looked back and now she has achieved a lot.

Meanwhile, a day before her birthday singer and rapper Tony Kakkar shared a video song on YouTube titled ‘Story of Kakkar’. In the song, he shares details about their family’s struggle and revealed that his mother had even planned to abort Neha Kakkar but they were too late. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

The song has been written by Tony Kakkar and lyrics go like, “Halaat itne kharaab the, khaali khaali se haath the, na zada pade likhe, bhole se maa baap the. Paise nahi hote the, raaton mei wo rote the, garbh tha giraana, par beete hafte 8 the. Garmi ka maheena, din tha 6 June ka, shaam dhal rahi thi janam hua ek junoon ka. Junoon jo kuch saalon mein banegi Hindustan ka, Neha Kakkar naam hai uss nanhi si jaan ka.”

Neha who is married to Rohanpreet Singh was in the news earlier after many speculated that she was pregnant. Before this, she had sparked similar rumours with their song ‘Khayal Rakhya Kar’.

Meanwhile, in an earlier video titled ‘Life Of Kakkars’ Neha Kakkar clarified the same and said, “Maana maine mera tummy motu ho gaya hai but itna nahi ki main pregnant lagu. Come on! Matlab Neha Kakkar bhi thodi chubby, golu-polu ho sakti hai. Toh main abhi bas golu-polu hoon, iska matlab yeh nahi ki main pregnant hoon.”

