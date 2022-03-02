As a singer, Neha Kakkar has come a long way, from being a participant in Indian Idol to judging the same reality show, she never fails to impress her fans with her soulful voice. All her songs have been popular and she’s now back with her latest track Narazgi. However, netizens are sharing their disappointment over the song and calling out the singer for her fake English accent.

Along with Neha, the music video also features Akshay Oberoi. Interestingly, the song has been conceptualized and directed by the Dilbar singer herself for which she’s getting so much applause.

In the song, Narazgi, Neha Kakkar is looking ravishing in a red saree as she’s seen performing the song in front of an audience. Neha start the song with English lyrics which has disappointed her fans, who started trolling the singer for her fake accent and high tuned voice.

Reacting to Neha Kakkar’s song Narazgi, a user wrote, “Lagta hai aapka naam neha kakkar nahi neha udass hona chahiye tha… pankaj udhas k jay sa kare ho aap,” another wrote, “You can’t even sing well in Hindi and you are trying an English song,” a third user wrote, “Trying to be -‘dua lipa’ but became – ‘tony kakkar‘,” a fourth user commented, “such a forceful fake English.”

A fifth use wrote, “Kya hai ye matlab kuch bhi jo aata hai woh karo yaar Hindi main toh tum se hota nhi chale bare English song gaane. Appreciation chahiye to pehle sikho tab gao ham wait kar sakte h Matlab har 10 din mai 5 gaana lana zaruri nhi tum 1 gao Magar acha gao.”

For the last few years, Neha Kakkar has been trolled for running popular songs from the past by remaking them. Last year, reacting to the same, Neha had told Indian Express, “Remix or recreation is still enjoyed a lot by listeners. If it wasn’t so, the trend would have long gone. I think people who crib about remixes are also the ones who dance on it at parties. While recreations are good, it is also important to strike a balance. Tony (Kakkar) bhai and I have done so many songs but all have been originals and even chartbusters.”

