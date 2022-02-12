After breaking the internet with its teaser, Mud Mud Ke featuring Michele Morrone and Jacqueline Fernandez is out now. Presented by Desi Music Factory, Mud Mud Ke is the banner’s first international collaboration with the 365 Days star Michele Morrone and Jacqueline Fernandes. The Italian actor has been introduced to the Indian entertainment industry with this incredibly danceable song composed by Tony Kakkar and sung by him and Neha Kakkar. Capturing the fresh pair, the video of the song has been directed by Mihir Gulati and it has been choreographed by Shakti Mohan.

Advertisement

Thrilled about the release of his debut music video, Michele Morrone says, “Big love to India for waiting for my debut with such unbelievable excitement. The wait ends here. I can’t wait to know the thoughts of the listeners and viewers. I hope they enjoy the song as much as I did. “

Advertisement

Neha Kakkar says, “Working on Mud Mud Ke has been amazing. The excitement it created among viewers and listeners before its release brought joy to all those who worked hard for the song. It’s out now and we’re sure it’s going to inspire a dance fest.”

Tony Kakkar says, “It has been an honour working with the team that pulled off Mud Mud Ke. Everyone’s efforts came together to make the song what it is today. I hope this song becomes an excuse for people to hit the dance floor.”

Anshul Garg, Founder and CEO, Desi Music Factory says, “I have nothing but gratitude in my heart. I thank those who waited for Mud Mud Ke and my team that has worked incredibly hard for it. I’m excited about how the listeners own the song.”

The song is now available on Desi Music Factory’s YouTube channel.

Must Read: Ranveer Singh Shares A Smoochy Pic Praising Deepika Padukone For Gehraiyaan; Netizen Comments, “Akhir Bhai Bhi Doobey”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube