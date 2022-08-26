Brahmastra is currently the most awaited film of the year as the movie has been in the making for almost 6 years. People are very much curious to know, what Ayan Mukerji has created all these years. On the other hand, real-life husband and wife, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fans are also eager to see them together on a big screen. Most recently, SS Rajamouli reviewed the film and said some wonderful things about it. However, his statement regarding the film has not been liked by the Boycott gang and now they’re sharing their displeasure for the same. Scroll below.

Advertisement

Other than the lead stars, the movie will also feature, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles, while Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will be making cameo appearances. The movie is the first part of the planned trilogy.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna were in Chennai recently where they were joined by master filmmaker SS Rajamouli who is representing the movie in the Southern states. During the press event, the RRR director talked about the film and said how it is one of the costliest films of Indian Cinema. He said, “Ayan dreamt about creating a world that we have never seen before — the magnificent world of astras that we have learnt from our history, our Puranas. As children, we heard about these astras but have never seen their splendour. That is what Ayan has dreamt. It has been a long journey from 2014. He has been ably supported by Karan Johar, Ranbir, Alia, Nagarjuna and Amit sir. Thank you all for making me a part of this fantastic journey.”

Talking more about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra, Rajamouli had said, “Creating a world that Ayan has created is not easy. Ayan has created a power that still has some limits. He provided the scope to create a bigger villain and also created a scope for the struggle for good to win over evil. It is not like a fairy tale. It is like a commercial way of telling the story of astras. This is what I like about Brahmastra.”

However, the South director praising the film didn’t go well with the Boycott gang as they are not happy with him and they believe it was a conspiracy that the makers are creating so that people watch the film.

Check out some of the reactions to the statement given by SS Rajamouli for Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra:

They are using ur name and face to encash it at boxoffice. We as a audience wont get into this trap. @ssrajamouli #Bramhastra @aliaa08 @karanjohar — !InDIAn!!!byHeart!! (@AkashSi32104875) August 25, 2022

If Steven Spielberg say then also this will be flop and the director will remain mc — Shashank Shekhar Pathak (@shashanksview) August 26, 2022

#SSRajamouli pls dontbwaste your breath. Why turn tide against you? You are brilliant at what u r doing. Pls stick to that. Stop advocating n@ns€n$€ — Sumithabrady (@sumithabrady) August 25, 2022

Films is produced by Karan Johar and stars Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt. all of them have been immensely hated lately The way they r making an esteemed person like Rajamouli to become face of their doomed film is so damn cunning.

People need to see through this#BoycottBrahmastra — Tabby (@Tabby_ku) August 25, 2022

What culture .. When the hero doesn't put a tika on forehead anywhere in the film? It is woke film…under the disguise of a cultural name called Brahmastra …to grab audience to theatres on first days.🙏🙏 — Srinivas (@YoursSrinivas) August 26, 2022

In a very strategic move #KaranJohar has been absent from the #Brahmastra promotions because he knows people are clearly boycotting him. So he has asked Rajamouli to be present with #RanbirKapoor & #AliaBhatt. It's a request for people to not fall in the trap. #BoycottBrahmastra — Dravo 🇮🇳🇮🇱🇫🇷 (@__Prabhu) August 24, 2022

Ayan Mukerji’s directorial Brahmastra featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead is scheduled to release on September 9, 2022.

Must Read: Anupam Kher Takes A Dig At Bollywood Films While Praising South Movies: “They’re Telling Stories, Over Here We’re Selling Stars”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram