Hera Pheri is one of the cult classics of the Indian entertainment industry. The first film was directed by Priyadarshan featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the lead while the next film was directed by Neeraj Vora with the same star cast including some other actors. While the third film in the franchise is set to release soon, actor Suniel Shetty reacted to the news about Akshay Kumar backing out of the film.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty was last seen in the Telugu movie Ghani and is now gearing up for the release of Project K.

According to Firstpost, Suniel Shetty spoke to Mid-Day and revealed how shocked he was to hear about Akshay Kumar’s exit from Hera Pheri 3. He mentioned that he didn’t know what exactly happened and assured everyone that he will sit with the producer and understand why and how it happened.

Suniel said, “Everything was on track, but I don’t know what happened suddenly [that] Akshay is not a part of it anymore. Once I am [done with] Dharavi promotions, I will sit with Firoz [Nadiadwala, producer] and understand why and how this happened. Akshay, Paresh and I had committed to the movie, and this twist has stunned me.”

Suniel added that Hera Pheri 3 cannot be the same without Akshay and that Raju, Babu Bhaiya and Shyam were the iconic characters whose journeys had been together. While signing off, he expressed his optimism stating that he wanted to see if things could fall in place.

He added, “Hera Pheri 3 cannot be the same without Akshay. Raju, Babu bhaiyya and Shyam are iconic characters whose journeys have been together. There’s palpable excitement when you mention the film. I want to see if things can still fall in place.”

At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Akshay Kumar spoke about why he exited Hera Pheri 3. He revealed, “The film was offered to me and I was told about it. But the screenplay, script and everything, I was not satisfied, not happy with it. I have to do what people want to see and that is why I backed out, I took a step behind. For me, it’s a part of me, my life, my journey, in a huge way. Mujhe bhi bahut dukh ho raha hai. Main khud bhi bahut dukhi hun iss baat se ki main kar nahi paa raha hun (I am also very upset. I am very upset with the fact that I won’t be doing it) because I’m not happy with how things have shaped up. That’s why I backed out.”

