As it is ‘wedding da season,’ even Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan cannot keep himself from dancing to some groovy desi tracks. Apart from his acting skills, Kartik Aaryan is known as one of the most humble and self-made stars in Bollywood. As the actor recently attended one of his cousins’ wedding, he set the stage on fire as he danced his heart out.

Kartik made his debut with the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama which garnered a lot of love from the audience. He later established himself as a leading actor with his movies such as Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi, Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor recently starred alongside Kriti in Shehzada.

Kartik Aaryan is very close to his family and often shares glimpses of the time that he spends with them. Now, a video of the actor is surfacing on the internet, in which he could be seen dancing to some popular tracks allegedly at a cousin’s wedding.

In the clip, Kartik Aaryan could be seen dancing to the popular track Lollipop Lagelu amidst a crowd at a wedding. The Shehzada star was dressed in a cream-coloured kurta and pyjama and added a matching traditional jacket to it. According to the Instagram handle of Instant Bollywood, the actor was attending a cousin’s wedding in Jabalpur where he seemingly left everyone in awe of his dancing skills.

Fans cannot help but shower love on the Love Aaj Kal 2 actor. While one wrote, “KA ON FIRE,” another penned, “He is So Humble.”

A third fan commented, “Kartik winning dance floor and hearts.”

A fan also shared several videos of the actor from the wedding.

