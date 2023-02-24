RRR’s epic musical number, Natu Natu has been creating headlines all over the world and recently a lovely dance video from the neighbouring country has been going viral. With the song winning several international awards, including the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards this year, many can not resist dancing to the epic dance track. However, amidst recent controversies around Javed Akhtar’s visit to Pakistan, the video is a delight to watch as it brings two cultures together.

Adding to the list of people who could not stop themself from dancing to Natu Natu and its Hindi version Naacho Naacho, Pakistani Actress Hania Amir has been seen dancing to the tunes at a wedding function. Read on ahead to find out more about it!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pakistani actress, Hania Aamir who is seen in many Urdu television and movies recently burned the dance floor with her energetic performance to Naatu Naatu Hindi version song, Naacho Naacho at a wedding recently. As she joined the Naatu Naatu bandwagon, her dance moves have been getting praise from netizens all across the globe. In the video, Hania is joined by an unknown boy who is matching beat to beat with the Pakistani actress they groove to the epis song from SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

The video was posted by a Pakistan-based wedding photographer page named the wedding bridge with the caption, “Hania Amir breaking the dance floor at #umerkidua 😍” has been going viral. Watch the video of the Pakistani actress dancing to Natu Natu below!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Wedding Bridge (@theweddingbridge)

The widely shared video shows Hania decked up in a sharara outfit paired with white sneakers. Later, Hania Amir is also seen in the stories on the Instagram account dancing to Mai Nacha To Sabko Current Laga and a few other Bollywood hit tracks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMAGES (@dawn_images)

On the other hand, Javed Akhtar’s comment about the 26/11 attack has irked many of the citizens of Pakistan. As he talked about the perpetrators of the terrorist attacks are still roaming free, and that to expect Indians to ignore this would be unfair, many of the netizens are having a social media war!

Along with all that, RRR’s song has created a cultural impact of the song that has amazed many. From many countless videos of foreigners dancing to the track in public, the love from the neighboring country has been praised by the netizens.

For more stories, follow Koimoi.com

Must Read: Hera Pheri 3 Will Feature An International Scam Twist? Paresh Rawal Drops Plot Hints, Says “Babu Bhaiya, Raju & Shyam Will Go…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News