After the Baahubali franchise, pan-India director SS Rajamouli has created yet another sensation with his RRR starring Ram Charan and NTR Jr in the lead. The film has been praised both domestically and overseas, leading to the re-release of the film in the United States this March. Scroll below to get all the deets on this.

The Rajamouli-directed film revolves around Ram and NTR’s characters, who are based on real-life legendary revolutionaries. The film was set up in the 1920s. It has received accolades from eminent personalities in Hollywood as well.

As per a report in Collider.com, from 1st March, SS Rajamouli’s RRR will be screening in the US theatres as part of a Fan CelebRRRation in courtesy of Variance Films, Beyond Fest, American Cinematheque, Potentate, and Sarigama Cinemas. As per the news, on March 1st, a special screening of the film will be held at The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Director SS Rajamouli, composer M.M. Keeravaani and Ram Charan will be gracing the event.

The report also mentioned the Beyond Fest co-founder Christian Parks’ official statement about re-releasing RRR, which says, “Since our first screening of RRR over eight months ago, we’ve watched Rajamouli’s epic shatter cultural barriers and grow to become an all-out global phenomenon. Being able to give the film its biggest-ever screening in the original United Artists Theatre – one of the founding destinations of theatrical storytelling – is supremely poetic and the perfect venue to celebrate this modern masterpiece.”

Within a year of the film’s release, RRR will be back in the theatres for the third time. The Variance and Sarigama will be bringing the film to more than 200 theatres across the States, including multiplexes and “small arthouse cinemas.”

RRR’s original version, which is the film’s Telegu version, will be shown in the theatres. The film has already secured a Golden Globe award for the song “Naatu Naatu“. It has also secured a nomination in the Oscars in the category ‘Original Song’. It has also secured multiple nominations at the Critics Choice Super Awards.

