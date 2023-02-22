Shehzada Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): With the huge success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, there were high hopes for Kartik Aaryan’s flick, which was released last Friday. The weekday collection tells a different story even though the opening day collection appeared to be encouraging.

Rohit Dhawan’s directorial isn’t getting any royal treatment at the box office that everyone was expecting. The film was originally planned to release on February 10 but later was postponed to February 17. Kartik’s film is competing with two other big films Pathaan and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Early trends suggest that Shehzada continues to struggle to bring an audience at the box office. The domestic box office for the Kartik Aaryan film allegedly brought in between Rs. 1.60 and Rs. 1.90 crores on its sixth day. When the film did not earn as much money as was projected, fans are disappointed.

This is a major setback for the Bollywood star, whose previous theatrical release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, was a financial success. The movie received absolutely no advantage from the Buy-One-Get-One-Free ticket promotion, and it is still unclear whether it will still be playing the following week.

Shehzada is currently garnering negative to mixed reviews from the public and reviewers. Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon play the leads in the movie, which is an official remake of Allu Arjun’s Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Ankur Rathee, and Sunny Hinduja. It is produced and coproduced by T-Series and Kartik Aaryan.

