Ali Zafar is a know Pakistani actor who has also featured in Bollywood films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, London, Paris, New York, Chashme Baddoor and more. The actor – who has been married to Ayesha Fazli since 2009 and shares 2 kids with her, was embroiled in Pakistan’s #MeToo controversy when Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi accused him of s*xually harassing her during one of their jamming sessions.

While Meesha filed a case against the actor for it, but it later got dismissed by the court there, a Shafi fan has now taken to Twitter to slam the actor. Read on to know about their entire social media interaction.

Taking to Twitter, Ali Zafar quoted a tweet by @AhaidhJ that was a reply to Barrister Ambreen Qureshi’s tweet. The first tweet read “Today we finally got to cross examine Meesha Shafi on video link as per her own convenience. She was confronted with her own pictures with @AliZafarsays which she posted after the alleged incidents besides other evidence. @UmerTariq_Gill showing Ali the video of the cross. #metoo” Ahaidh’s tweet read, “Due respect, sometimes you claim to have won the case, sometimes FIA has found mrs shafi ‘guilty’, sometimes a 3 yr jail sentence given to her – all untrue. This post looks like the latest attempt to whitewash a client whose recently made a national mockery of himself once again”

Quoting this, Ali Zafar wrote, “Hey I remember you. What’s up. I remember how you threatened me in Karachi many years ago and so do the eye witnesses there. Wanna threaten me here on twitter ? Go for it. Let’s see the privileges daddy brings you with all the “connections”. Go on. I am waiting.” The Pakistani actor added, “I want to bring this on record that if any harm comes to me or my family ever, investigate into this person and all the people I have filed cases against and am exposing on social media. They will try their best to damage me to face save.” He also tagged the police in it.

I want to bring this on record that if any harm comes to me or my family ever, investigate into this person and all the people I have filed cases against and am exposing on social media. They will try their best to damage me to face save. @OfficialDPRPP @sindhpolicedmc8 — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 23, 2023

Stay tuned to Koimoi to know more about the developments in this case and more from the entertainment world.

