Pakistani singer Meesha Shaafi during the #MeToo movement in 2018 had accused singer Ali Zafar of s*xual harassment. Following the allegation, the latter categorically denied all her claims and even filed a defamation case against her.

Back in September 2020, the Pakistani Law Enforcement agency had booked Meesha for running a smear campaign against Ali Zafar. Now the latest report claims that Meesha will possibly spend three years in jail. Scroll down to know more about it.

According to Daily Mail, Meesha Shafi has been sentenced to three years of jail term as the maximum punishment in a case filed by Ali Zafar. In the defamation case, Zafar had stated that her claims led to ‘irreparable’ damage to his career. Meesha also called the system ‘rigged’ and stated, “Which woman has got justice in a case of this nature and at what cost?'” Her lawyers are planning to challenge the court’s decision.

Back in 2019, Ali Zafar had appeared on Geo News show, Naya Pakistan, where he talked openly about Meesha’s allegation. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actor said, “All of us have been quietly suffering for so long. Not just me, but my family – my kids and my wife too. I haven’t said a single word in the last year as I had decided to take action legally through court’s procedures. But they have been making fake accounts and tagging everyone who tries to hire me in tweets against me in order to ruin my career.”

On the other hand, during the #MeeToo movement, Meesha Shari had issued a statement alleging s*xual harassment against Ali Zafar. She said, “I have been subjected, on more than one occasion, to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar. These incidences did not happen when I was young, or just entering the industry. This happened to me even though I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind! This happened to me as a mother of two children.”

