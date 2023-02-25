If there’s one film that can always cheer you up on a good, bad or gloomy day, it’s Hera Pheri. The iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal never misses an opportunity to entertain us with their funny tactics. Their fans trend them all around the year in GIFs and memes and now, we have come across a crossover between Raju’s dramatic skills and Indian Idol mashup that features Neha Kakkar and it’s too good to be missed out on. Scroll below to watch the video.

Indian Idol happens to be one of the biggest reality shows in the country and is judged by Neha alongside Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. We often see Dilbar singer’s emotional videos going crazy viral on social media and she enjoys a fanbase of her own on the internet.

Now coming back to the topic, an Instagram account named ‘Sagar Edits’ shared the crossover featuring Hera Pheri’s ‘Raju’ and Indian Idol’s Neha Kakkar with a caption that read, “Kidney Touching Story 😥”

For those of you who have seen the film knows the kind of fan following this scene has and just by looking at it, we are laughing our hearts out. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sagar Edits (@sagar.edits)

This is the best crossover you’ll see on the internet today!

Reacting to the video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “🥺🥺Iski story toh Titanic movie se bhi jada dukhi kar gyi”

Another user commented, “Are kuttrya baki ke 35 lakh kidhar se lake dega re wo totla seth ko 😶‍🌫️😶‍🌫️”

A third user commented, “Ye sun ke to meri kidney mai attack aa gaya re baba😂😂”

A fourth user commented, “Neha Kakkar be like :- chaalis laaat😂😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Akshay Kumar’s Hera Pheri character Raju’s crossover with Indian Idol’s Neha Kakkar? Tell us in the space below.

