India’s favorite and longest-running television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is known to break records and set new benchmarks time and again. The flagship show by Neela Film Productions reigns the #1 position on YouTube with the latest trending video “Sonu Layi Tapu Ke Liye Nashta?!”.

The viewers have showered their love in the comments section remembering the old episodes of the show and how the character transformation took place making it a top-rated Indian Family show even today.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the audience was engaged in this family drama video that went viral, another video was also posted right after on YouTube showing a sneak peek of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Tapu’s girlfriend that is now trending in the Top 10 YouTube videos. The show lovers have commented with different humorous reactions on the video marked to have 1.2M views crossed in the past 20 hours. What could be the next storyline? Who would be Tapu’s girlfriend?

Well, in the coming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, there will be immense suspense for you to enjoy. Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, reacting to Disha Vakani’s return, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Kumarr Modi told Media, “Iska jawab dena thoda bahut kathin hai. Phele se hi hum sab logon ne mann bana liya hai ki agar purane Daya Bhabi yaani Disha Vakani aaye hamari bohut iccha hai. Hum bhagwaan se ye prararthana karta hoon ki yeh show ye kirdaar karne wapas aajaye.”

“Ab unka ek parivaarik jeevan hai aur who apne parivaarik jeevan ko pradhaaniye de rahe hain toh unka aana thoda mushkil lag raha hai. Lekin ab Tapu aagaya hai toh ab naya Daya Bhabhi bhi jaldi aajayegi. Daya Bhabhi ka wahi Garba, Dandiya, sab Gokuldam society mein shuru hojayega. Thoda samay intezaar kijiye,” said Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer further.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Dilip Joshi Breaks Silence On Disha Vakani aka Dayaben’s Return: “Ever Since Disha Ji Left… The Funny Part Has Been Missing”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News