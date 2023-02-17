Bollywood veteran writer Salim Khan got married to yesteryear actress Helen in 1980 when he was already a married man. He was married to Salma and had four children Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Khan. Now the actress opened up about an incident that left Dharmendra ‘shocked’.

Interestingly, Dharmendra also got married to Bollywood actress Hema Malini when he was already married to Prakash Kaur. The two also had three children Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeeta Deol, and Ajeeta Deol. The veteran actor shares two daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol with Hema.

Helen recently appeared on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show The Invincibles wherein she recalled an incident that left Dharmendra shocked. As reported by Hindustan Times, she said, “(When) Alvira was getting married and you all had a wedding invitation card printed and in that card, he said ‘Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen Khan, and children invite you… And he took it to Dharmendra ji and Dharmendra ji was shocked to see ki mera naam bhi add kiya hai.”

In the same interview with Arbaaz, the veteran actress also spoke about her husband Salim, and how their professional relationship turned into an emotional one. She said, “Knowing your father, everyone knows him, he is a generous, just, fair, and very compassionate person. In those days (when they began dating), he must have thought of me (since I was) going through a lot of court cases (at the time). Because of that, he gave me a role in Immaan Dharam (1977), Dostana (1980), and Don (1978). And then (when) we became friends, I used to come over, (your) mummy (Salma Khan) was very nice… I never ever wanted a separation from the family… I could not take that. And of course, a lot of credit goes to mom (Salma), she must have gone through a lot at that time, I am 100 percent sure of that…”

