Selfiee & Shehzada Early Trends: After facing a difficult phase at the box office, Bollywood entered the New Year with a bang! Shah Rukh Khan kick-started 2023 and revived Bollywood at the box office with his comeback film Pathaan. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film set a new benchmark while breaking many barriers. However, a few weeks later Kartik Aaryan arrived with Shehzada and a week later Selfiee hit the screens.

After opening to 6 crore on February 17, the Kartik Aaryan starrer is witnessing a major drop. On the other hand, Akshay’s Selfiee is off to a slow start. Scroll down for more details.

As per the early trends flowing in the films have witnessed a major dip in their collections. While Kartik Aaryan starrer has even failed to garnered 1 crore, Akshay Kumar has witnessed a little jump on Day 2. According to the latest reports, Shehzada has brought in around 0.50-0.70 crore* on the 9th day of its release while Selfiee has collected around 2.50-3.50 crore* on day 2 of its release.

Shehzada and Selfiee, which earned 47 lakh – making a total of 28.82 till yesterday – and 2.55 crore, on day 8 and day 2, respectively, will now stand at 29.32-29-52 crore* and 5.05-6.05 crore*, respectively.

Kartik Aaryan’s film earned around 14.5 crore in the first 2 days whereas Akshay Kumar starrer wouldn’t even touch its first day collection i.e. 7 crore in its first 2 days.

Amid the three films, Pathaan continues to be the moviegoers’ first choice while they seem to be opting out of Shehzada and Selfiee. The Akshay Kumar starrer is helmed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production.

Well, looks like the extensive promotions across the cities don’t seem to really help both the films. Do you agree with us?

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

