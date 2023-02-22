Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster. It is already the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema with collections over 1000 crore gross. Today, it recorded an incredible feat by becoming the first Hindi film to enter the hallowed 500 crore (nett) club in India with its Hindi version!

Director Siddharth Anand, who with War & now the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, has proven that he is the undisputed master of his genre – action spectacles, is thrilled that he is the first Hindi film director to enter the 500 crore club!

Siddharth Anand says, “I’m just so happy and grateful that Pathaan has been entertaining people globally. To hit 1000 plus crore gross worldwide & 500 crore nett in Hindi version is simply historic and we are thankful for the love that people have showered on Pathaan. As a director, I couldn’t be prouder to have made a film that is bringing joy to so many people globally.”

Siddharth Anand admits that he wanted to deliver the all-time biggest blockbuster in the history of Hindi cinema with this film. He says, “When we set out to make Pathaan with a star-cast that we had, I knew that we were chasing the all-time biggest number but never in my dreams did I ever imagine that Pathaan would become the first hindi film to touch 400 crore nett in India and now 500 crore nett! It is an unbelievable feat that is inspiring me and all of us at YRF and team to do better.”

Siddharth adds, “I know we have pushed the envelope to deliver a film that has connected with audiences worldwide. So, now I have to go the distance in every film that I make henceforth. This moment is for the entire team of Pathaan to savour, for the entire Hindi film industry to savour because it is a rare, rare accomplishment.”

Released on January 25, Pathaan featured Shah Rukh Khan as the titular character & a RAW agent, John Abraham as Jim Cal – a former RAW agent-turned-traitor and Deepika Padukone as Rubina “Rubai” Mohsin – an ISI agent in pivotal roles.

