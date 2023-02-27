Pathaan has been shining like the brightest star in the sky currently. The film has completed over a month in the theatres but continues to attract footfalls at the ticket windows. It has gone way past the 1000 crore mark with its worldwide collections and with that, gained a recovery of over 650 crores+. Scroll below for details as Shah Rukh Khan starrer has now surpassed Dangal!

As most know, Dangal has been the most successful film in Bollywood in terms of its box office recoveries. The film had raked in around 1970 crores at the worldwide box office including collections from China. Out of this, the film enjoyed a recovery of massive 570-600 crores.

Now, as per a report by Pinkvilla, Pathaan has brought in massive recoveries of over 650 crores. There literally has been no other film apart from Dangal that has even crossed the 400 crore mark. With Shah Rukh Khan starrer surpassing these numbers with a huge gap, it is yet another milestone achieved.

It is learnt that Siddharth Anand directorial has garnered a share of 437 crores from its theatrical run worldwide. Out of which, speaking about India, 260 crores (estimated) are coming from the Hindi version, 9 crores from dubbed versions. Rest 168 crores (estimated) are coming from the overseas market.

Speaking about non-theatrical business, Shah Rukh Khan starrer has also raked in 225 crores+ from satellite, digital and music rights. The grand total of the same stands at a colossal 662 crores. That’s crazy!

Bollywood is indeed witnessing its biggest-ever hit, that too amid nuisance like Boycott Bollywood. Only Shah Rukh Khan could possibly revive Hindi cinema with such charm!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

