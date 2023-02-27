Selfiee hasn’t done well at the box office. The kind of numbers that have come in are such that they hardly lead to any kind of explanation. One doesn’t remember when was the last time something like this happened when a top superstar was in the lead, a major production house bankrolled it, a director came with good credibility as well, the promotion/marketing didn’t leave anything to desire, the release was solo, there was no negativity per se around the film, the reviews too ranged from decent to very good, and yet something like this happened.

There has been this whole talk of Akshay Kumar being in an over-exposed mode and it’s indeed correct that he has been seen in over half a dozen films since the pandemic in around 16 months. However, he is the same actor who usually did three to four films a year even before the pandemic. Remember 2019, the year before the pandemic? He released as many as four films and three out of these entered the 200 Crore Club (Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, Good Newwz) while one scored a huge century (Kesari). Wasn’t he the darling of the distributors then?

Nonetheless, every superstar does go through this kind of phase and for Akshay Kumar, it has happened way too brutally since he does multiple films. He still has around 3-4 films ready for release and they all will release this year itself, some theatrically and some on OTT. Then there is much hyped Bade Miyan Chote Miyan for which he is shooting currently. One then waits to see the kind of strategy that Akshay Kumar will apply to movies that he does in 2024 and beyond. Till then, the 10.50 crores* weekend of Selfiee will go down as an aberration and be forgotten.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

