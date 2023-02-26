A little over 6 crores – That’s the distance that’s left to be covered now when it comes to just the Hindi version of Pathaan chase the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion (511.30 crores). It was quite important that a Bollywood movie rises up the ranks as well and though Pathaan was always meant to open huge and do good business, the fact that it will end up being the biggest grosser ever for a Hindi release is something that no one could see coming.

This is all happening now, with Saturday showing a jump of around 70% when compared to Friday (1.02 crores) and bringing on 1.70 crores*. This has resulted in the overall total standing at 522.88 crores* out of which the Hindi version has contributed 504.75 crores*.

The film has seen good traction coming for it this weekend and today should show further growth, hence comfortably going past the 2 crores mark. Once that happens, the gap would be further reduced to only around 4 crores which means by next Sunday, the Shah Rukh Khan-led action biggie would be heralded as the biggest Bollywood earned ever.

Post that the film will earn a bit more as well till the arrival of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar as a result of which the lifetime total (including all versions) will now go past 530 crores.

All time blockbuster for a reason.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

