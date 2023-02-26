Selfiee Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Akshay Kumar Starrer Shows A Jump But It's Of No Use!

Selfiee Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): The Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer has completed underperformed at ticket windows. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in pivotal roles. The film has done a business of Rs 6.35 crores so far. Scroll below to know the early trends of day 3!

Last week, Shehzada starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon was released which happens to be a Hindi remake of superstar Allu Arjun’s Telugu hit ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.’ Neither Kartik’s film nor Akshay starrer has worked on the big screen. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is still ruling box office with ‘Pathaan’ which was released last month on the occasion.

This was the first time that Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi collaborated for a film with ‘Selfiee’ and while the trailer got a positive response from the audiences, the film failed to impress the fans and critics.

Now, coming to early trends of day 3, Selfiee is earning 4.10-4.40 crores at the Indian box office. It’s a jump but of no use as the overall collection is on a very disappointing side. The Indian collection is now standing anywhere between 10.45-10.75 crores. It’s a complete letdown and from tomorrow onwards, expect curtains down for the film.

It’s really heartbreaking for Akshay Kumar fans as they didn’t expect such a low number for the film. In 2022, Akshay didn’t have a great run as his Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan and others tanked a big time at the box office. Let’s hope the actor bounces back really soon!

What are your thoughts on Selfiee’s business at the box office? Tell us in the space below.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

