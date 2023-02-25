Pathaan has entered the fifth week on a positive note as well with 1 crore* coming in. The film is still finding quite a few shows running for it across the country and in some of the major multiplexes it still has an entire screen reserved for it. This despite the fact that there is new releases Selfieee this week and last week saw the arrival of two new releases Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

In the process, the overall total of the film has reached 521.16 crores. This includes around 18 crores worth of dubbed versions as well and if one only talks about the Hindi version then it has reached 503.10 crores. This means that now only around 8 crores remain to be covered when it comes to crossing the lifetime score of the Hindi version of Baahubali: The Conclusion (511 crores). Considering the fact that it’s not really facing any competition whatsoever (except for screens and shows taken away due to arrival of new releases, and the fact that it has exhausted most of the audiences), it should now be quite comfortable for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer to emerge as the biggest Hindi grosser ever.

In fact next week there is no new release and that would further allow the Siddharth Anand directed action biggie to keep playing before Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar arrives in the Holi week.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

