Yash Raj Films’ Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a historic all-time blockbuster and is already the highest grossing Hindi film worldwide with collections at 1009 crore gross till today.

Pathaan is on a brilliant run at the domestic and overseas box office since its release. Pathaan, on its fourth Thursday was again rock-steady at the box office as the film continues to earn steadily. It collected 1.02 crore nett in India (Hindi – 1 crore, All Dubbed versions – 0.02 crore).

Pathaan has now recorded $46.24 million in the overseas territories alone, while nett collection in India stand at 520.16 crore (Hindi – 502.10 crore, Dubbed – 18.06 crore)! The total worldwide gross is an incredible 1009 crore (India gross : 629 crore, overseas : 380 crore)!

Released on January 25, Pathaan featured Shah Rukh Khan as the titular character & a RAW agent, John Abraham as Jim Cal – a former RAW agent-turned-traitor and Deepika Padukone as Rubina “Rubai” Mohsin – an ISI agent in pivotal roles. The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana as well as Salman Khan in an extended cameo role.

