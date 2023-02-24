Selfiee starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi is finally out in theatres and now all eyes are set on how it fares at the box office. The film was never touted to be a big opener and is a totally word-of-mouth-dependent affair. However, it has even failed to create a base for itself for the opening day. Let’s check out how much it earned through advance booking for day 1!

Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film is an official Hindi remake of 2019’s Malayalam film, Driving Licence. Yesterday, we reported about its shocking trend in advance booking. The makers tried a new strategy of opening the sales of tickets very late and so far, it isn’t helping this comedy-drama. In fact, even the underperformers of Akshay like Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu, which released in a clash, are much ahead of his latest release.

As per the trade report, Selfiee has sold tickets worth 85-90 lakhs gross through advance booking for its day 1 at the Indian box office. This is really shocking considering the face value of Akshay Kumar and things could have been much better if ticket sales opened a few days earlier.

Selfiee is lagging much behind Akshay’s own Rakshan Bandhan, which earned around 2 crores from advance booking despite a clash with Laal Singh Chaddha. Even Ram Setu, released in a clash with Thank God, made 2.40 crores. Now, everything boils down to the walk-in audience and the film’s merit. If content clicks, we’ll see footfalls increasing during evening and night shows.

