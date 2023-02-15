Director Raj Mehta, who has worked with Akshay Kumar in films such as ‘Good Newwzz’ and ‘Selfiee’, has praised the actor and said that its a dream come true for any filmmaker.

Commenting on the collaboration, Raj Mehta said: “Akshay sir is a gem of a person to work with. It’s a dream come true for any director. I respect the dedication and discipline he brings on set. The crew loves working with him. After Good Newwz, collaborating with sir once again on Selfiee was a wonderful experience.”

Star Studios Presents Selfiee in association with Dharma Productions, Prithviraj Productions, Magic Frames and Cape Of Good Films. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen, the film releases in theatres on February 24, 2023.

Besides Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, Selfiee also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles. It is tne remake of the 2019 released Malayalam film, Driving Licence starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

