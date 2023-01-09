The Kapil Sharma Show, which has been entertaining the TV audience since 2016, is one of the most loved shows. Often the show brings celebrities and several popular personalities as guests. The last weekend saw motivational speakers like Gaur Gopal Das and influencers appearing as guests on the show.

For the unversed, Das is an engineer turned motivational speaker, a monk, and a lifestyle coach. He was reported as having over 4.36 million YouTube followers with more than 177 million views. Appearing on the show, Das spoke about modern-day relationships in a hilarious way.

During the show, comedian and host Kapil Sharma asked Gaur Gopal Das whether he had been in love during his college days, he replied that he did engineering and was so much involved in academics that he never experienced romantic love.

Das then added, “Thank god I don’t have to sing Channa Mereya.” Gaur Gopal Das also shared that one should follow his passion and do what they love. “Insan apna bahut kam time apni family ko de paata hai.. sabse zyada time vo apne profession ko deta hai and isliye wo profession uske dil ka hona chahiye.. yahi reason se mene engineering quit karke, motivational speaker banna choose kia,” he said.

On the show, Gaur Gopal Das was also asked how he would like to be addressed, to which the former replied that different people call him differently like Gold Gopal Das, Ghor Gopal Das, and more. However, now he doesn’t mind what people call him. On hearing this Kapil Sharma laughed and decided that he will call him ‘sir’ during the course of the episode.

Apart from him, Vivek Bindra- Business coach and motivational speaker, YouTube content creator, and teacher Khan sir were also part of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ during Sunday’s episode.

Vivek Bindra also made some shocking revelations that he left home early in his life to become a saint. He even spent several years in the Himalayas. However, his coach asked him to read the Bhagavad Gita and educate people about it.

