Selfiee starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi is all set to release tomorrow. It’s an important film for both the actors as they desperately need commercial success in their kitty. The fate of the film will be known once it arrives on the big screen, till then, let’s see how it is faring here, in Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’, along with the results of Twitter polls.

For those who don’t know, In ‘How’s The Hype?’, we conduct Twitter polls for a particular movie’s songs, trailers and other promotional stuff. Then the average of all these polls is taken as results, which are published a day or a couple of days before the movie’s release.

Announcement

The announcement video revealed nothing much about the film. We can see both Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi showing energetic moves in a fun video and unleashing the title. On Twitter, it received positive votes from 76% of voters.

Trailer

The trailer of Selfiee is neatly cut and simple as it reveals the entire storyline. It glimpses us about a fan turning into an enemy of his beloved superstar with both trying their best to topple each other. It looks like an entertaining package with an interesting storyline, drama and comedy. On Twitter, it received 54% votes in favour.

Main Khiladi song

Joining the trend of recreation of old classics, the song brings back the magic of the title song from Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan‘s Main Khiladi Tu Anari. Along with dance moves, the chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi is worth watching. However, just 54% of users voted in favour.

Kudiye Ni Teri song

Kudiye Ni Teri is a fun and energetic romantic track with catchy beats. Mrunal Thakur oozes hotness in it along with the deadly Akshay Kumar. The song received 58% positive votes on the Twitter poll.

Trailer no. 2

The second trailer of Selfiee spices up things by giving more insights into the battle between a fan-turned-enemy and the superstar. Such promos often create a good pre-release buzz, however, on Twitter, it received just 54% votes in favour.

On the whole, Selfiee has received a thumbs up from 62% of Twitter voters (average of all). It’s decent enough reception but not totally on the positive side. It just gives an idea that the film is not a big box office opener and things very much depend on word-of-mouth. Considering its face value and family-friendly genre, a good start is expected. Post that, everything depends on the feedback of the ticket-buying audience.

