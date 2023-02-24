Selfiee Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Another Friday and it’s time for another release at the ticket windows. Akshay Kumar has arrived along with Emraan Hashmi to entertain us with his comedy drama but it seems the audience isn’t very keen on watching the film. Scroll below for details as we update you on scenario of the early shows today.

It would be safe to say that Akshay is gradually losing trust in the audience with back-to-back flops. There is a hesitation in booking tickets in advance, given all his last releases from Bachchan Pandey, Raksha Bandhan, Ram Setu to Samrat Prithviraj and Cuttputli were box office duds. Needless to say, word of mouth will play a major role in the verdict of this Raj Mehta directed film as well.

As per the latest box office trends flowing in, Selfiee is witnessing a morning occupancy in the range of 6-9% on Day 1. This indeed is a very slow start at the ticket windows and far from what one expects from a superstar like Akshay Kumar. Also, there are other competitors in the market like Ant-Man 3, Shehzada that are struggling but continue to bring in collections in little amount.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan is still witnessing footfalls despite completing over a month at the theatres. With the word of mouth being mixed, one can only hope for a miracle that improves the bookings in the evening shows. Only that could save Selfiee from sinking at the box office.

