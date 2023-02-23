Shehzada Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): Fans have had huge expectations ever since Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon announced their reunion for Rohit Dhawan directorial after Luka Chuppi. After being in the making for some time, the duo promoted it extensively across the major cities in India. All eyes were on Shehzada, especially after Kartik’s last film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which was a major box-office hit. He has become a producer’s favourite for a reason.

Another reason for it to be the centre of attention was it being the official Hindi remake of Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial was not only a box office blockbuster but also turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Telugu films. However, the audience now seems to be unimpressed with the Hindi version.

As per the early trends flowing in, Shehzada seems to be slipping the slippery slope. According to the latest media reports, the film has witnessed a drop. The Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer has reportedly brought in a total sum 1-1.50 crore* on the 7th day of its release. While the official numbers of its collection on Day 6 are not revealed yet, reports are abuzz that the film earned 1.6 Cr India net on the sixth day of its release.

With the latest numbers, Shehzada’s total collections now stand at 26.9-27.4 crore* on the 7th day of its release at the domestic box office. Hmm! Looks like, the film continues to face tough competition from Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan.

The Siddharth Anand directorial continues to rule the ticket window by being moviegoers’ first choice in theatres. Pathaan co-stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The film crossed the 500 crore mark in the 4th week of its release.

Coming back, for touching 50 crore, Shehzada is far from touching 30 crore and it’s already been a week since its release.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

