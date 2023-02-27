Pathaan Box Office Day 34 (Early Trends): There’s nothing called overdose of Shah Rukh Khan, right? His latest film released a month ago and is still doing wonders at the box office and withstanding all the competition like a boss. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Let’s take a look at how the film is has performed on its 5th Monday!

For those of you who don’t know, the SRK starrer marks the end of his four year long sabbatical from Bollywood after Aanand L Rai’s Zero got flop at the box office. But as they say, better late than never, the superstar came back with a bang and has shattered almost all box office records in the film history while creating some new ones.

Coming to day 34, as per early trends flowing in, Pathaan has shown an unbelievable trend and is flirting with the 1 crore mark. After a slow start in morning shows, the film witnessed a decent growth during afternoon shows. In evening and night shows, this action extravaganza jumped again and enter into double digit occupancies.

On 5th Monday, Pathaan is earning somewhere between 0.95-1.05 crores, which is really commendable. It takes the overall Indian box office collection to 526.71-526.81 crores (inclusive of all languages). The film is immensely benefited from its shows getting increased all across the country as Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi’s Selfiee has witnessed a considerable reduction in its showcasing.

Now, the next big Hindi release is now Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Till then, Pathaan will continue to mint money at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

