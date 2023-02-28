One expected phase 5 of MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) to start with a bang but Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’s underwhelming performance is a huge letdown. Starring Paul Rudd in a lead role, the film did take a good start by raking over $100 million during its first weekend at the domestic box office. However, the second-weekend drop has been really brutal!

Released on 17th February, Ant-Man 3 kick starts MCU’s phase 5 and introduces us to a new mega villain Kang the conqueror. Kang’s introduction did create hype and it attracted good footfalls during the opening weekend. At the North American box office, the Marvel biggie opened to $106.10 million during its opening weekend and $120.39 million during the 4-day extended weekend (including the Presidents’ Day holiday).

It’s not hidden that Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania was surrounded with mixed reports even before its release. And after the film hit theatres, it opened to mixed critical acclaim and not-so-favourable public feedback. These all things did take a toll on the film and what we saw during the second weekend was the biggest drop ever (of 69%) in MCU’s history with just $32 million coming in.

With 69%, Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania has surpassed Black Widow (67.8%), Thor: Love And Thunder (67.6%), Spider-Man: No Way Home (67.5%) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (67%) in second-weekend drops of MCU films.

Meanwhile, trade analysts feel that Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’s drop isn’t a big deal. As per Variety, senior Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian says, “As second-weekend drops go, anything in the 70% realm is pretty significant. But movies that open with over $100 million are generally front-loaded. In some cases, ‘the bigger they are, the harder they fall’ comes into play.”

Another analyst Jeff Bock says, “I don’t think it’s a big deal. It had the biggest opening of the series, by far, which makes up for any drops.”

Others feel that Marvel fans are loyal towards the studio as long as the relationship goes on, such drops aren’t worrying as a majority of fans watch films during the opening weekend itself. So, after the initial blast at ticket windows, a significant drop is always on the cards.

