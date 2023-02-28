The almighty has heard our prayers as Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal are returning in their iconic roles with the much-awaited comedy film of Indian cinema, Hera Pheri 3. Yes, it feels like a dream come true but that’s not it! The trio will be reuniting sooner than expected for another laugh riot, Awara Pagal Deewana 2, and below is all you need to know!

If reports are to be believed, Farhad Samji will be directing Hera Pheri 3 and the film will go on floors in the next few months. For fans, it’s a mixed feeling as though they want HP 3 to kickstart as soon as possible, they aren’t happy about Samji donning the director’s hat. However, his name is yet to be confirmed officially and fans hope someone credible takes over as the director of such an iconic franchise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, coming to Awara Pagal Deewana 2, we hear that the film will go on floors as soon as Hera Pheri 3 is completed. The trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal will be reuniting in it. Not just that, John Abraham, who is coming fresh from Pathaan’s historic success, is joining the sequel too. However, confirmation on the same is awaited.

As per PeepingMoon’s report, a source close to Awara Pagal Deewana 2 states, “Akshay, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal were already committed to this film, and now John (Abraham) has also verbally agreed to be a part of it. APD 2 will be a brand-new narrative that will take these crazy characters on yet another exhilarating adventure filled with humour, wit, entertainment, and loads of action. The script is locked, and the film is expected to go into production later this year.”

It is learnt that director-choreographer Ahmed Khan will be directing it. “Firoz (Nadiadwala) and Ahmed have locked in a cracking script that promises an unlimited dose of entertainment. APD 2 will be bigger and better in each department, especially in the actions for which they will bring an international team on board. Everything is in place as things stand today, and one hopes that it goes as planned,” a source adds further.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: When Ranbir Kapoor’s CA Asked Him If He Wanted To Make A Will Before Alia Bhatt Gives Birth: “I Started Getting Fearful, Am I Going To Die?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News