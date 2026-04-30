Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, has emerged victorious at the Indian box office, minting good moolah in the first 13 days. Yes, it dropped more than expected on the second Monday, but since then, it has maintained a good pace and earned almost 140 crore net. In the meantime, it has surpassed Sky Force’s lifetime collection, becoming Akshay’s fourth-highest-grossing film in India post-COVID. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn at the Indian box office in 13 days?

Coming off the blockbuster Tuesday, the horror-comedy entertainer scored an estimated 3.9 crore on the second Wednesday, day 13. Compared to day 12’s 4.85 crore, it showed a 19.58% drop, but compared to the second Monday, day 11’s 4 crore, it maintained a super steady pace, dropping by just 2.5%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 139.91 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 165.09 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 95.68 crore

Day 8 – 6.4 crore

Day 9 – 11.72 crore

Day 10 – 13.36 crore

Day 11 – 4 crore

Day 12 – 4.85 crore

Day 13 – 3.9 crore

Total – 139.91 crore

Overtakes the lifetime collection of Sky Force

With 139.91 crore net, Bhooth Bangla has surpassed Sky Force (134.93 crore net) to become Akshay Kumar’s fourth-highest-grossing film at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. Before concluding the run, it will comfortably beat OMG 2 (150 crore net) to claim the third spot.

Take a look at Akshay’s top 10 grossers in India post-COVID (net):

Housefull 5 – 198.41 crore Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crore OMG 2 – 150 crore Bhooth Bangla – 139.91 crore (13 days) Sky Force – 134.93 crore Jolly LLB 3 – 117.6 crore Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.48 crore Samrat Prithviraj – 68 crore Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 66 crore Ram Setu – 64 crore

Soon to become Akshay Kumar’s 8th highest-grosser of all time

Including pre-COVID films, Bhooth Bangla is currently Akshay Kumar’s ninth-highest-grossing film of all time in India. Before wrapping up its run, the film is likely to grab the seventh spot by beating Kesari (153 crore net).

Take a look at Akshay’s top 10 grossers of all time in India:

2.0 – 407.05 crore (all languages) Housefull 4 – 206 crore Good Newwz – 201.14 crore Mission Mangal – 200.16 crore Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crore Housefull 5 – 198.41 crore Kesari – 153 crore OMG 2 – 150 crore Bhooth Bangla – 139.91 crore Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crore

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