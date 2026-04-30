Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, has emerged victorious at the Indian box office, minting good moolah in the first 13 days. Yes, it dropped more than expected on the second Monday, but since then, it has maintained a good pace and earned almost 140 crore net. In the meantime, it has surpassed Sky Force’s lifetime collection, becoming Akshay’s fourth-highest-grossing film in India post-COVID. Keep reading for a detailed report!
How much did Bhooth Bangla earn at the Indian box office in 13 days?
Coming off the blockbuster Tuesday, the horror-comedy entertainer scored an estimated 3.9 crore on the second Wednesday, day 13. Compared to day 12’s 4.85 crore, it showed a 19.58% drop, but compared to the second Monday, day 11’s 4 crore, it maintained a super steady pace, dropping by just 2.5%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 139.91 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 165.09 crore gross.
Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:
- Week 1 – 95.68 crore
- Day 8 – 6.4 crore
- Day 9 – 11.72 crore
- Day 10 – 13.36 crore
- Day 11 – 4 crore
- Day 12 – 4.85 crore
- Day 13 – 3.9 crore
Total – 139.91 crore
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Overtakes the lifetime collection of Sky Force
With 139.91 crore net, Bhooth Bangla has surpassed Sky Force (134.93 crore net) to become Akshay Kumar’s fourth-highest-grossing film at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era. Before concluding the run, it will comfortably beat OMG 2 (150 crore net) to claim the third spot.
Take a look at Akshay’s top 10 grossers in India post-COVID (net):
- Housefull 5 – 198.41 crore
- Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crore
- OMG 2 – 150 crore
- Bhooth Bangla – 139.91 crore (13 days)
- Sky Force – 134.93 crore
- Jolly LLB 3 – 117.6 crore
- Kesari Chapter 2 – 94.48 crore
- Samrat Prithviraj – 68 crore
- Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 66 crore
- Ram Setu – 64 crore
Soon to become Akshay Kumar’s 8th highest-grosser of all time
Including pre-COVID films, Bhooth Bangla is currently Akshay Kumar’s ninth-highest-grossing film of all time in India. Before wrapping up its run, the film is likely to grab the seventh spot by beating Kesari (153 crore net).
Take a look at Akshay’s top 10 grossers of all time in India:
- 2.0 – 407.05 crore (all languages)
- Housefull 4 – 206 crore
- Good Newwz – 201.14 crore
- Mission Mangal – 200.16 crore
- Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crore
- Housefull 5 – 198.41 crore
- Kesari – 153 crore
- OMG 2 – 150 crore
- Bhooth Bangla – 139.91 crore
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crore
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