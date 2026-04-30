Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan, and others, is all set to arrive in theaters tomorrow (May 1). Based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film is enjoying a solid response in Maharashtra, with advance bookings reaching 2.31 crore gross in the state for day 1. It clearly indicates that the Marathi version of the film is heading for a roaring start at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Show count crosses 3,600

Since the historical action drama is enjoying major buzz in Maharashtra, it has comfortably secured an impressive showcasing across the state. The Marathi version has reached 1,600 shows, a record for any Marathi film. The overall show count across the country is around 3,674, including 2,074 Hindi-language shows. The average ticket price for Marathi is 223 rupees, while it is 218 rupees for Hindi.

Raja Shivaji sells almost 95K tickets for day 1

Coming to the advance booking update for day 1, Raja Shivaji has sold 94.8K tickets so far (as of 1 pm IST). In terms of collections, the magnum opus has grossed 2.48 crore (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office through opening-day pre-sales. In net collections, it equals 2.1 crore, which is good.

Out of 94.8K tickets, the Marathi version of Raja Shivaji has sold 87.7K tickets (87,705 tickets) for the opening day, grossing 2.27 crore. With 2.27 crore gross, it has registered the highest-ever day 1 pre-sales for a Marathi film. In Hindi, it has sold 7.09K tickets (7,095 tickets), grossing around 21 lakh.

Overall, the advance booking is moving ahead at a good pace, and with a holiday tomorrow (Maharashtra Din/Labor Day), it is expected to gain traction from the walk-in audience as well.

More about the film

Presented by Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji, a Mumbai Film Company production, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh, and directed, written, and produced by Riteish Deshmukh, is set to release in cinemas worldwide on 1 May 2026 in Marathi and Hindi, bringing to life an epic that celebrates India’s history with scale, soul, and spectacle.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Set For Record Marathi Opening, Double Digits Likely

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