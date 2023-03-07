John Wick: Chapter 4 Early Reviews
John Wick: Chapter 4 Early Reviews Are Out Ahead Of The Film’s Release ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The highly anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4 is about to hit the theatres. Fans can not wait to see Keanu Reeves’ eponymous assassin hunting for revenge against Winston and the High Table. The movie will pick up from the previous events when John was left for dead. However, early reactions to the franchise’s fourth installment have begun to roll out.

The franchise’s last movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, was released in 2019 and received decent reactions from the audiences. As the next movie is scheduled for release on 24 March, read on to find out what the critics have to say about Reeves’ infamous assassin taking a tumble from atop the Continental Hotel after being betrayed by his confidante Winston.

Few fans and critics got to attend the film’s first screening, and most of them are calling it the best movie of the John Wick franchise. Even with the lengthy runtime, the audiences have drawn strong praise in its first round of reactions. The movie clocks in at a lengthy two hours and 49 minutes, 38 minutes longer than the previous John Wick movies.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, who helmed the previous movies, the movie received heavy appreciation for its action sequences. A user appreciated the director and said, “Chad Stahelski brings it to the next level”

“Caine, (Donnie Yen) steals every scene he’s in”, said another user while talking about the martial artist.

With the new cast of series newcomers, a user said, “Donnie Yen is the MVP”

Despite the lengthy runtime, the movie has “moments that’ll have fans talking.”

“Brawny, bold & badass”, said another

“Chapters 1-3 world-built and Chapter 4 could run with all of it”

Calling John Wick 4 an “action cinema at its finest”, a user said it is “breathtaking, bloody and ballistic ballet”

“one of the greatest Hollywood action movies ever made”

While the early reviews are out, what are your thoughts about John Wick: Chapter 4?

