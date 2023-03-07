The highly anticipated John Wick: Chapter 4 is about to hit the theatres. Fans can not wait to see Keanu Reeves’ eponymous assassin hunting for revenge against Winston and the High Table. The movie will pick up from the previous events when John was left for dead. However, early reactions to the franchise’s fourth installment have begun to roll out.

The franchise’s last movie, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, was released in 2019 and received decent reactions from the audiences. As the next movie is scheduled for release on 24 March, read on to find out what the critics have to say about Reeves’ infamous assassin taking a tumble from atop the Continental Hotel after being betrayed by his confidante Winston.

Few fans and critics got to attend the film’s first screening, and most of them are calling it the best movie of the John Wick franchise. Even with the lengthy runtime, the audiences have drawn strong praise in its first round of reactions. The movie clocks in at a lengthy two hours and 49 minutes, 38 minutes longer than the previous John Wick movies.

Directed by Chad Stahelski, who helmed the previous movies, the movie received heavy appreciation for its action sequences. A user appreciated the director and said, “Chad Stahelski brings it to the next level”

Chad Stahelski brings it to the next level with #JohnWick4! Mind blowing action sequences and the fantastic world building continues! Keanu kills it, but Donnie Yen is a scene stealer! pic.twitter.com/C93mDayHyY — Caitlin Tyrrell (@caitlin_tyrrell) March 7, 2023

“Caine, (Donnie Yen) steals every scene he’s in”, said another user while talking about the martial artist.

#JohnWickChapter4 is an intense throughout the entire film. Caine, (Donnie Yen) steals every scene he’s in and, as expected, the action in this film is next level. The film definitely left me wanting more. Lastly, there’s a post credit scene I recommend staying for. pic.twitter.com/QDSraJOPGz — Joseph Deckelmeier (@Joelluminerdi) March 6, 2023

With the new cast of series newcomers, a user said, “Donnie Yen is the MVP”

I had reservations about John Wick: Chapter 4's nearly three hour runtime, but the movie earns it. It's an epic with smart pacing that never lets the action feel exhausting, and the set pieces are phenomenal. Great cast of series newcomers, but Donnie Yen is the MVP. #JohnWick4 pic.twitter.com/xyMbLXmXUM — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) March 6, 2023

Despite the lengthy runtime, the movie has “moments that’ll have fans talking.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 is absolutely HUGE. Yes, it's long, but its outrageously good set pieces more than make up for it. A slick, brutal and stylish action epic that sees Keanu Reeves push himself further than before, and with moments that'll have fans talking… #JohnWick4 pic.twitter.com/6zNg6c3KX5 — Ian Sandwell (@ian_sandwell) March 6, 2023

“Brawny, bold & badass”, said another

Brawny, bold & badass, #JohnWick4 brilliantly balances vested stakes with an absolutely spectacular, high octane thrill ride. A soaring, searing, scorching chapter in the saga. The wildest time you’ll have at the movies this year. A pure adrenaline rush. pic.twitter.com/eUmJRfnwJw — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 6, 2023

“Chapters 1-3 world-built and Chapter 4 could run with all of it”

#JohnWick4 absolutely rocks, start to finish. Keanu Reeves finds new ways to impress with stunning action and surrounds himself by incredible franchise newcomers. Chapters 1-3 world-built and Chapter 4 could run with all of it. An epic big screen blast. CINEMA! pic.twitter.com/KUo69tIQys — The Brandalorian (@BrandonDavisBD) March 6, 2023

Calling John Wick 4 an “action cinema at its finest”, a user said it is “breathtaking, bloody and ballistic ballet”

#JohnWick4 is action cinema at its finest. This breathtaking, bloody and ballistic ballet delivers a bone-crunching crescendo to one of the greatest action franchises of all time. Pure power, #JohnWick4 is as exhilarating as it is exhausting. Reeves' Wick transcends icon status. pic.twitter.com/1tn6syfz6E — Simon Thompson (@ShowbizSimon) March 6, 2023

“one of the greatest Hollywood action movies ever made”

#JohnWick4 is, at least from a technical pov, one of the greatest Hollywood action movies ever made. It's visually gorgeous w/ stunningly complicated & creative setpieces. I honestly don't know how they safely did some of these scenes. It's a towering artistic achievement. pic.twitter.com/LljisftZBp — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) March 6, 2023

While the early reviews are out, what are your thoughts about John Wick: Chapter 4?

